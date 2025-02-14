We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Agnico Eagle's Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for fourth-quarter 2024, up from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share.
The company generated revenues of $2,223.7 million, up nearly 26.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,097.2 million.
AEM’s Operational Highlights
Payable gold production was 847,401 ounces in the reported quarter, down from 903,208 ounces in the prior-year quarter due to lower production from Canadian Malartic, La India, Detour Lake and Fosterville. The figure surpassed our estimate of 818,809 ounces.
Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $923, up from $888 a year ago. It was lower than our estimate of $926.
Realized gold prices were $2,660 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,982 a year ago. It topped our estimate of $2,475.
All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,316 per ounce in the quarter compared with $1,227 per ounce a year ago. It was higher than our estimate of $1,231.
AEM’s Financial Position
Agnico Eagle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $926 million, up 173.1% year over year. Long-term debt was around $1,053 million, down 39.5%.
Total cash from operating activities amounted to roughly $1,132 million in the fourth quarter, up from $728 million a year ago.
AEM’s FY24 Results
AEM’s full-year 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share were up from $2.24 a year ago. The company generated revenues of $8,285.7 million, up nearly 25% year over year.
AEM’s Outlook
For 2025, the company anticipates producing 3.3-3.5 million ounces of gold. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce in the range of $915 to $965 and AISC per ounce between $1,250 and $1,300. Excluding capitalized exploration, the projected capital expenditures for 2025 are between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.
AEM’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 116.1% in the past year compared with a 54.9% rise of the industry.
AEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
