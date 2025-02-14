We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Newmont (NEM) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 90% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.88 billion, increasing 23.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Newmont metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attributable Production - CC&V' should come in at 61.24 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Nevada Gold Mines' stands at 321.19 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 320 Koz.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Attributable Production - Boddington' at 148.83 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 156 Koz.
Analysts forecast 'Attributable Production - Tanami' to reach 108.09 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 136 Koz.
Analysts expect 'Attributable Production - Ahafo' to come in at 150.97 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 183 Koz in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Attributable Production - Akyem' will reach 11.64 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Realized Price - Gold' will reach $2,656.7 per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2004 per ounce.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Realized Price - Copper' will likely reach 4.03 $/lb. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.69 $/lb.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold' reaching 1,617.36 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,751 Koz.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Attributable Production - Total Gold' should arrive at 1,783.00 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,741 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Realized Price - Silver' will reach $26.4 per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.5 per ounce.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Realized Price - Zinc' of 1.31 $/lb. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.71 $/lb.
View all Key Company Metrics for Newmont here>>>
Newmont shares have witnessed a change of +14.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.