Countdown to Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.03 billion, declining 20.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hasbro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' will reach $14.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -91.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' will reach $717.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' should come in at $290.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' will reach $197.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' of $93.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will likely reach $72.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $103.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Hasbro shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.


