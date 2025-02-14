Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Akamai Technologies (AKAM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.01 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Security' reaching $533.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Compute' should arrive at $167.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Delivery' stands at $311.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International' to come in at $494.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $527.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Akamai Technologies shares have recorded returns of +10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AKAM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


