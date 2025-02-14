We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Block (XYZ) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Block (XYZ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating an increase of 84.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.23 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Block metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Hardware' of $32.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Transaction-based' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Bitcoin' stands at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Square- Total' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' to come in at $32.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' should come in at $49.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' will reach $340.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' to reach $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' should arrive at $75.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' will likely reach $61.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Block shares have recorded returns of -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XYZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.