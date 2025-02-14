Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 14, 2025

  • Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR - Free Report) gained 8.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) jumped 7.3%, rising for four sessions in a row following vice president JD Vance’s statement that AI chips will be made in the United States.
  • Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) soared 23.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29.
  • Shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) lost 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.63 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.28 billion.

