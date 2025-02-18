We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Globus Medical (GMED) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical (GMED - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $644.28 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globus Medical metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' will likely reach $38.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' reaching $597.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International' stands at $133.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should come in at $506.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.
Shares of Globus Medical have experienced a change of -7.6% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GMED is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>