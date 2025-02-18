Back to top

Ahead of Nice (NICE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nice (NICE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $713.01 million, increasing 14.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nice metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' to come in at $534.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' will reach $151.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' will reach $27.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

Nice shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NICE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.


