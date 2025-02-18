Back to top

Ahead of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a decline of 17.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $260.98 million, representing a decrease of 21.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Arbor Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interest income' should arrive at $260.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net' reaching $18.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights' will reach $14.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net' will likely reach $31.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Over the past month, shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, ABR carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.


