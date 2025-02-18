We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 190.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $149.53 million, exhibiting an increase of 29.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 80% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amicus Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Product Revenues- Galafold' will reach $140.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic revenues- Ex-U.S' will likely reach $94.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic revenues- United States' will reach $55.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.4% year over year.
Over the past month, Amicus Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FOLD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.