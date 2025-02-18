Back to top

WillScot (WSC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot (WSC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $604.87 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WillScot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Leasing and services revenue- leasing' will reach $466.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation' at $100.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sale- Rental units' will reach $14.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sale- New units' will likely reach $22.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.2% year over year.

