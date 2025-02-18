We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Vital Energy (VTLE) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Vital Energy (VTLE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $559.58 million, exhibiting an increase of 25.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vital Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Natural gas' should come in at $22.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +48.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- NGL' at $49.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oil' stands at $473.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes' of 142,915.80 BOE/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 113,747 BOE/D.
Analysts expect 'Sales volumes - Natural gas' to come in at 20,480.22 MMcf. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16,644 MMcf in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales volumes - Oil equivalents' will reach 13,140.15 MBOE. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,465 MBOE.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volumes - NGL' will likely reach 3,382.27 MBBL. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,808 MBBL in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil' reaching $71.32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.37.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales volumes - Oil' should arrive at 6,344.62 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,881 MBBL.
Analysts predict that the 'Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL' will reach $16.05. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.14.
Over the past month, shares of Vital Energy have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, VTLE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>