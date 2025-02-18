Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of FTI Consulting (FCN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $909.6 million, declining 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FTI Consulting metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $108.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' to come in at $82.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' should come in at $338.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' of $212.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting' at $167.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


