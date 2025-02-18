Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amtech Systems (ASYS) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ASYS surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of ASYS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that ASYS could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ASYS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ASYS for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today