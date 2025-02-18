We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Honda Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Honda (HMC - Free Report) reported earnings of $1.31 per share for third-quarter fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago profit of $1.06 per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $36.3 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.3 billion but declined from the year-ago figure of $36.5 billion.
Segmental Highlights
For the three-month period, which ended on Dec. 31, 2024, revenues from the Automobile segment declined 0.1% year over year to ¥3.77 trillion ($24.75 billion) due to a significant drop in sales from Asia. However, the metric outpaced our projection of ¥3.26 trillion. The segment registered an operating profit of ¥144.5 billion ($948.8 million), which tanked 9.2% from the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024 but beat our estimate of ¥131.5 billion.
Revenues from the Motorcycle segment came in at around ¥896.2 billion ($5.88 billion), which increased 14.1% year over year and beat our estimate of ¥779.7 billion amid increased sales across all major end markets except Japan. The unit’s operating profit came in at ¥175.8 billion ($1.15 billion), up 11.2% year over year and higher than our forecast of ¥143.3 billion.
Revenues from the Financial Services segment totaled ¥848.6 billion ($5.57 billion), which rose 4.7% year over year but missed our prediction of ¥887.4 billion. The unit’s operating profit grew 21.3% year over year to ¥82.2 billion ($539.7 million) and exceeded our estimate of ¥81.6 billion.
Revenues from Power Product and Other Businesses came in at ¥98 billion ($660 million), which increased 6.4% year over year and beat our forecast of ¥79.9 billion. The segment reported an operating loss of ¥5.3 billion ($34.8 million) compared with a loss of ¥5.2 million incurred in the year-ago period.
Financials & FY25 View
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥4.96 trillion ($31.5 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was around ¥6.77 trillion ($42.99 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2024, up from ¥6.06 trillion as of March 31, 2024.
Honda projects fiscal 2025 consolidated sales volumes from the Motorcycle, Automobile and Power Products segments to be 13.74 million units, 2.89 million units and 3.66 million units, respectively. Motorcycle and Automobile unit sales are expected to increase 12.4% and 1%, respectively, year over year. However, Power Product Unit sales are likely to decline 4% in fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2025, Honda forecasts revenues of ¥21.6 trillion, implying growth of 5.7% year over year. Operating profit is envisioned at ¥1.42 trillion, indicating growth of 2.8% year over year. Pretax profit is forecasted to be ¥1.47 trillion, suggesting a drop of 10.8% year over year. The company will play an interim and year-end dividend of ¥34/share each in fiscal 2025.
HMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honda carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
