Image: Bigstock

Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise 55% Y/Y

Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HL incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings of 2 cents per share against a loss of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hecla Mining Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HL’s Sales & Margins Rise Y/Y on Higher Gold Prices

The company’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.

Gold prices rose 10.7% year over year to $2,656 an ounce. The realized silver price was $30.19 per ounce in the quarter, up 28.6% from $23.47 in the prior-year quarter. Realized prices for lead and zinc were down 13.8% and up 10.1%, respectively.

The total cost of sales increased 17.9% year over year to $181 million in the quarter. Gross profit marked a substantial improvement to $68.3 million from the prior-year quarter’s $7 million. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 27.4% compared with 4.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million, up from $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hecla Mining’s Q4 Production Numbers

HL reported a silver production of 3.87 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 6.3% on a sequential basis. Production improved 32% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gold production grew 10.7% to 35,727 ounces from the third quarter of 2024. The same was down 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

HL’s 2024 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 8 cents. It reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent in 2023.

Including one-time items, Hecla Mining reported earnings of 6 cents per share against a loss per share of 14 cents in the prior year.

The company’s revenues grew 29.1% year over year to a record $930 million in 2024. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919 million.

Hecla Mining’s Financial Position

The company ended 2024 with $26.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from the $106 million held at the end of 2023. The cash flow from operating activities was $218.3 million in 2024 against an inflow of $75 million in the prior year.

HL’s 2025 Guidance

The company expects consolidated silver production of 15.5-17.0 million ounces in 2025. Consolidated gold production is anticipated to be 120-130 thousand ounces in 2025. 

Hecla Mining Stock’s Price Performance

HL shares have gained 51.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 76.5%.

 

Zacks Investment Research Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Mining Silver Stocks Awaiting Results

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of negative 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’s earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, implying a year-over-year improvement from a loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for PAAS’ top line is pegged at $805 million, indicating a 20.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results next month, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 50%.

The consensus estimate for the company’s top line is pegged at $17.2 million, indicating a 37.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure.

HL’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. CRS shares have skyrocketed 188% in a year.


