Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise 55% Y/Y

Hecla Mining Company ( HL Quick Quote HL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HL incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings of 2 cents per share against a loss of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter. HL’s Sales & Margins Rise Y/Y on Higher Gold Prices
The company’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.
Gold prices rose 10.7% year over year to $2,656 an ounce. The realized silver price was $30.19 per ounce in the quarter, up 28.6% from $23.47 in the prior-year quarter. Realized prices for lead and zinc were down 13.8% and up 10.1%, respectively. The total cost of sales increased 17.9% year over year to $181 million in the quarter. Gross profit marked a substantial improvement to $68.3 million from the prior-year quarter’s $7 million. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 27.4% compared with 4.3% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million, up from $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Hecla Mining’s Q4 Production Numbers
HL reported a silver production of 3.87 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 6.3% on a sequential basis. Production improved 32% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Gold production grew 10.7% to 35,727 ounces from the third quarter of 2024. The same was down 3.9% from the prior-year quarter. HL’s 2024 Performance
The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 8 cents. It reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent in 2023.
Including one-time items, Hecla Mining reported earnings of 6 cents per share against a loss per share of 14 cents in the prior year. The company’s revenues grew 29.1% year over year to a record $930 million in 2024. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919 million. Hecla Mining’s Financial Position
The company ended 2024 with $26.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from the $106 million held at the end of 2023. The cash flow from operating activities was $218.3 million in 2024 against an inflow of $75 million in the prior year.
HL’s 2025 Guidance
The company expects consolidated silver production of 15.5-17.0 million ounces in 2025. Consolidated gold production is anticipated to be 120-130 thousand ounces in 2025.
Hecla Mining Stock’s Price Performance
HL shares have gained 51.7% in the past year compared with the
industry's growth of 76.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Mining Silver Stocks Awaiting Results Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS Quick Quote PAAS - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of negative 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’s earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, implying a year-over-year improvement from a loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for PAAS’ top line is pegged at $805 million, indicating a 20.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ( ASM Quick Quote ASM - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results next month, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 50%. The consensus estimate for the company’s top line is pegged at $17.2 million, indicating a 37.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure. HL’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. CRS shares have skyrocketed 188% in a year.
Image: Bigstock
Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise 55% Y/Y
Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HL incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Including one-time items, the company posted earnings of 2 cents per share against a loss of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Hecla Mining Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hecla Mining Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hecla Mining Company Quote
HL’s Sales & Margins Rise Y/Y on Higher Gold Prices
The company’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.
Gold prices rose 10.7% year over year to $2,656 an ounce. The realized silver price was $30.19 per ounce in the quarter, up 28.6% from $23.47 in the prior-year quarter. Realized prices for lead and zinc were down 13.8% and up 10.1%, respectively.
The total cost of sales increased 17.9% year over year to $181 million in the quarter. Gross profit marked a substantial improvement to $68.3 million from the prior-year quarter’s $7 million. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 27.4% compared with 4.3% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million, up from $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Hecla Mining’s Q4 Production Numbers
HL reported a silver production of 3.87 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 6.3% on a sequential basis. Production improved 32% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Gold production grew 10.7% to 35,727 ounces from the third quarter of 2024. The same was down 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
HL’s 2024 Performance
The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 8 cents. It reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent in 2023.
Including one-time items, Hecla Mining reported earnings of 6 cents per share against a loss per share of 14 cents in the prior year.
The company’s revenues grew 29.1% year over year to a record $930 million in 2024. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $919 million.
Hecla Mining’s Financial Position
The company ended 2024 with $26.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from the $106 million held at the end of 2023. The cash flow from operating activities was $218.3 million in 2024 against an inflow of $75 million in the prior year.
HL’s 2025 Guidance
The company expects consolidated silver production of 15.5-17.0 million ounces in 2025. Consolidated gold production is anticipated to be 120-130 thousand ounces in 2025.
Hecla Mining Stock’s Price Performance
HL shares have gained 51.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 76.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Mining Silver Stocks Awaiting Results
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of negative 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’s earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, implying a year-over-year improvement from a loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for PAAS’ top line is pegged at $805 million, indicating a 20.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results next month, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 50%.
The consensus estimate for the company’s top line is pegged at $17.2 million, indicating a 37.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure.
HL’s Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. CRS shares have skyrocketed 188% in a year.