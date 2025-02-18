Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) is a company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


