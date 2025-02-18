Back to top

Company News for Feb 18, 2025

  • Shares of Twilio Inc. ((TWLO - Free Report) ) plunged 15% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.
     
  • DTE Energy Company ((DTE - Free Report) ) shares rose 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.
     
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited ((WYNN - Free Report) ) shares surged 10.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.42 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.
     
  • Shares of Essent Group Ltd. ((ESNT - Free Report) ) fell 2.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.58 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.

