Compared to Estimates, Valmont (VMI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.84, compared to $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Intersegment: -$4.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Total Sales- Infrastructure: $763.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $776.31 million.
  • Total Sales- Agriculture: $277.98 million compared to the $233.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Corporate: -$30.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$23.71 million.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Infrastructure: $122.04 million versus $111.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income / (loss)- Agriculture: $28.50 million compared to the $23.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Valmont have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

