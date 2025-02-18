Back to top

Watsco (WSO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Watsco (WSO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +11.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watsco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- HVAC Equipment: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Commercial Refrigeration Products: $70.16 million versus $63.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- HVAC Products: $473.57 million versus $441.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Watsco have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

