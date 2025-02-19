Back to top

Celanese (CE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +20.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$21 million compared to the -$18.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.28 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $316 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.73 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$69 million compared to the -$94.95 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $270 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $243.96 million.
Shares of Celanese have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

