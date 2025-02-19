See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +24.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Nourish: $1.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
- Net sales- Scent: $579 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $555.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
- Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $228 million compared to the $206.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $553 million compared to the $532.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $170 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $167.93 million.
- Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $47 million compared to the $31.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $103.11 million.
- Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $157 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.64 million.
Shares of International Flavors have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.