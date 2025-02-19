Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $349.05 million, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was -112.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Select Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Chemical Technologies: $62.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Revenue- Water Services: $209.32 million versus $202.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Water infrastructure: $76.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services: $34.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.08 million.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies: $8.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.91 million.
  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure: $42.01 million compared to the $38.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Select Water Solutions, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise