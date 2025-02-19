Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Devon Energy (DVN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +16.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Production - Total oil equivalent per day: 848 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 821 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
  • Average Daily Production - Total Oil: 398 millions of barrels of oil versus 386.04 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Production - Total Gas: 1371 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1321.45 millions of cubic feet.
  • Average Daily Production - Total NGL: 221 millions of barrels of oil versus 214.77 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Production - Oil - Other: 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.48 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - NGL - Delaware Basin: 127 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.26 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Production - NGL - Eagle Ford: 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 17.47 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - NGL - Anadarko Basin: 30 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 28.89 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - Gas - Delaware Basin: 755 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 738.49 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales: $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: -$84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -125.9%.
Shares of Devon Energy have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

