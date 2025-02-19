We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Devon Energy (DVN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +16.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Devon Energy here>>>
- Production - Total oil equivalent per day: 848 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 821 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
- Average Daily Production - Total Oil: 398 millions of barrels of oil versus 386.04 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Daily Production - Total Gas: 1371 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1321.45 millions of cubic feet.
- Average Daily Production - Total NGL: 221 millions of barrels of oil versus 214.77 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
- Production - Oil - Other: 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.48 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production - NGL - Delaware Basin: 127 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.26 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Production - NGL - Eagle Ford: 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 17.47 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production - NGL - Anadarko Basin: 30 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 28.89 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production - Gas - Delaware Basin: 755 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 738.49 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales: $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
- Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: -$84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -125.9%.
Shares of Devon Energy have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.