Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Units: 6,312 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,440.
  • Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit): $924.60 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $936.51.
  • Net contracts - Units: 2,307 versus 2,455 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Closed/Delivered - Units: 1,991 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,008.
  • Average Backlog Price: $1,099.20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,057.16.
  • Number of Selling Communities: 406 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 410.
  • Backlog - Value: $6.94 billion versus $6.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Home Sales: $1.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Revenues- Land sales: $18.36 million compared to the $27.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Home sales: $459.30 million compared to the $468.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $0.25 million versus $5.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise