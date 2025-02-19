Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Flowserve (FLS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flowserve performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- FCD: $387.90 million compared to the $368.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Sales- FPD: $794.90 million compared to the $846.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FPD: $139 million compared to the $135.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FCD: $59.20 million versus $52.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Flowserve have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

