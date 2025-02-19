Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) is an airline services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Corporation (BN - Free Report) is a real estate investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

airlines