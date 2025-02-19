See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) is an airline services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Corporation (BN - Free Report) is a real estate investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.
