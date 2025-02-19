Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 19, 2025

  • Nike, Inc. ((NKE - Free Report) ) shares rose 6.2% after announcing a new brand in partnership with Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear company. 
  • The Chemours Company ((CC - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 0.10 per share.
  • Medtronic plc ((MDT - Free Report) ) shares fell 7.3% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $8.29 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.43%.
  • Shares of Entergy Corporation ((ETR - Free Report) ) rose 6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share.

