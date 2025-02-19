Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unveiling Oneok (OKE) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, indicating an increase of 22.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.56 billion, representing an increase of 25.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oneok metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids' to come in at $639.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $613 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines' stands at $167.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $132 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing' will likely reach $317.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $323 million in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Oneok here>>>

Oneok shares have witnessed a change of -10.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OKE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview