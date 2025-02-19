We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $441.71 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.4%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Quaker Chemical metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific' will reach $106.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $201.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' reaching $130.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating earnings- Americas' will likely reach $56.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.76 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating earnings- Asia Pacific' will reach $30.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating earnings- EMEA' at $23.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.74 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Quaker Chemical have experienced a change of +2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), KWR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>