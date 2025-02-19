Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cinemark (CNK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) reported $814.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798.2 million, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $10.39 versus $10.06 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $3.68 compared to the $3.72 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.82.
  • Attendance - International Operating Segment: 18.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.89 million.
  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $338.70 million compared to the $330.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $67.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $259.70 million versus $257.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change.
  • Revenue- International Operating Segment- Concession: $53.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $68 million compared to the $63.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Admissions: $406.50 million versus $398.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $94.40 million compared to the $90.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Concession: $313.40 million compared to the $308.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29% year over year.
Shares of Cinemark have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

