Compared to Estimates, MFA Financial (MFA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, MFA Financial (MFA - Free Report) reported revenue of $50.8 million, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.05 million, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MFA Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Other interest-earning assets: $0.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.45 million.
  • Residential whole loans: $152.77 million versus $155.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cash and cash equivalent investments: $5.10 million compared to the $5.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Securities, at fair value: $19.75 million versus $18.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of MFA Financial have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

