Prairie Operating Company (PROP) and The Honest Company (HNST) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks that are priced under $10. One is an up and coming oil play and the other was founded by none other than Jessica Alba.

Prairie Operating Company (PROP - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a B for Growth and a C for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The $240M market cap company has inked a deal for $602M, dramatically changing the stock outlook. In the video Brian reviews the dramatic change in revenue growth the company is expected to see.

The Honest Company (HNST - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and a D for Value. This company makes beauty products and hand sanitizers and plenty of other consumer goods. It isn’t all that often that we hear of an actor/actress starting a company that goes public down the road but that is just what happened for the Honest Company. Brian maintains his delusion that Jessica Alba is going to comment on his video – but we all know he is barking up the wrong tree. Jessica Alba would never communicate with a guy who has such a hideous freckle under his eye!

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.


