Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $229.19, indicating a -1.56% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's stock has climbed by 4.39% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking a 14.49% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $698.28 million, indicating a 10.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Veeva Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.62.
It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.56.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.