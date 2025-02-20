We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.14, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
The company's stock has dropped by 25.09% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.25, marking a 25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.14 million, showing a 49.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for IonQ, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
