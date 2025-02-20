We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AutoZone (AZO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3,396.46, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $29.11, showcasing a 0.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.98 billion, up 3.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $152.94 per share and revenue of $18.79 billion, which would represent changes of +4.65% and +1.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AutoZone. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. AutoZone is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, AutoZone is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.81.
It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.