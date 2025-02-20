Back to top

Trupanion (TRUP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Trupanion (TRUP - Free Report) reported revenue of $337.31 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.69 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trupanion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other Business: $109.52 million compared to the $108.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription Business: $227.78 million versus $228.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
  • Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP): $0.83 million compared to the $1.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP): $34.96 million compared to the $34.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Trupanion have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

