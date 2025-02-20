Back to top

ONE Gas (OGS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) reported $630.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.94 million, representing a surprise of -4.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ONE Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Transportation: 57,300 MMcf versus 58,694.5 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Sales Volumes Delivered: 45,100 MMcf versus 51,719.53 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Total Volumes Delivered: 102,400 MMcf compared to the 110,414 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Residential: 33,700 MMcf compared to the 39,874.86 MMcf average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Other: 600 MMcf versus 101.41 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volumes - Natural Gas Sales - Commercial & Industrial: 10,800 MMcf versus 12,840.26 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Number of Customers - Total Customers: 2,277 versus 2,281 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Transportation: $37.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.73 million.
  • Revenue- Natural Gas Sales: $573.40 million versus $582.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ONE Gas have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

