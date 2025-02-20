Back to top

Inseego (INSG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Inseego (INSG - Free Report) reported $48.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inseego performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Mobile solutions: $25.50 million versus $23.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product revenues: $35.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.20 million.
  • Revenues- Services and other: $12.16 million versus $12.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Fixed wireless access solutions: $10.43 million compared to the $9.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Inseego have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

