We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HCI Group (HCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) ending at $119.25, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 4.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.75, indicating a 185.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $163.88 million, up 0.74% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. HCI Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.12, which means HCI Group is trading at a discount to the group.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.