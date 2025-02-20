We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed at $230.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
The the stock of sporting goods retailer has risen by 0.06% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.47, reflecting a 9.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, down 3.25% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.
We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.57.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
