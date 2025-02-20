We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) closed at $4.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors have depreciated by 6.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 66.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14 million, indicating a 3.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Air Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
