Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) reached $10.21, with a +1.59% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ouster, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30 million, up 22.75% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 64.79% decrease. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.