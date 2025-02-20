We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) ending at $31.17, denoting a +0.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 33.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.15, reflecting a 57.14% increase from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 49.06% lower. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
