VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) reached $6.08, with a -0.82% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
The upcoming earnings release of VirTra, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 72% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.09 million, reflecting a 20.06% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.6.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
