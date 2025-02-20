Back to top

Sabra (SBRA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported $182.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.22 million, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $9.41 million compared to the $9.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $76.87 million versus $75.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $96.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.19 versus $0.16 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sabra have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

