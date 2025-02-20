We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $5.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.06 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jazz metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $995.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav' at $393.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' will reach $264.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' stands at $6.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem)' will reach $443.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total' to reach $714.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Oncology- Total' reaching $276.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze' of $99.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide' should arrive at $46.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' to come in at $42.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca' will likely reach $91.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Other' will reach $3.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
