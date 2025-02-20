Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $714.72 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $715.09 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 67.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.18 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 13.51 million versus 13.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 170.03 million versus 174.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 80.98 million compared to the 82.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Hospitality Solutions - Central Reservations System Transactions: 30.97 million versus 29.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $80.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $644.86 million compared to the $644.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $145.09 million compared to the $142.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $499.77 million versus $502.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
Shares of Sabre have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

