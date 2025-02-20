Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BigCommerce (BIGC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported $87.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.75 million, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR Attributable to Enterprise Accounts: $261.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $263.87 million.
  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $349.60 million compared to the $351.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $24.74 million versus $23.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $62.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for BigCommerce here>>>

Shares of BigCommerce have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise