Compared to Estimates, DigitalBridge (DBRG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DigitalBridge (DBRG - Free Report) reported $101.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 71%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.72 million, representing a surprise of +5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DigitalBridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning Equity Under Management (FEEUM): $35.5 billion compared to the $35.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Fee revenue: $101.55 million versus $78.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.2% change.
  • Revenues- Principal investment income (loss): $1.24 million versus $9.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other income: $9.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%.
Shares of DigitalBridge have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

